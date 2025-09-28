Freedom to Game, Power to Win: ROG XBOX ALLY Pre-Orders Begin in the UAE
(MENAFN- ASUS) Dubai, UAE, September 26, 2025 – ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the pre-order availability of the ROG XBOX ALLY X (RC73XA) priced at AED 3,499 and ROG XBOX ALLY (RC73YA) priced at AED 2,299 in the UAE, starting September 26, 2025. Gamers can place their orders through leading retail stores or the official ASUS UAE eShop website, where eShop customers will receive an exclusive personalized ROG 2in1 premium case with as the free bundle. ASUS eShop also runs 20% off on extension warranty for all ROG Ally series till Nov 30th. Both handhelds will officially be available from October 16, 2025.
One handheld, endless possibilities
The ROG XBOX ALLY devices are designed for today’s gamers who want freedom, flexibility, and power in one machine. Unlike other handhelds locked into a single ecosystem, the ALLY runs full Windows, making it a true all-in-one handheld PC. This means gamers can play from any store or platform — flexibility to run other gaming platforms and mods — and still enjoy a portable experience that fits in a backpack.
For UAE gamers juggling between study, work, and travel, the ALLY doubles as a portable productivity device, capable of running apps, streaming services, and even creative software. It’s not just a gaming handheld — it’s a compact Windows PC that adapts to every scenario.
Two models, two playstyles
• ROG XBOX ALLY: Built for all-round portability and performance, powered by an AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A processor (4 cores, 8 threads, 8 RDNA™ 2 GPU cores), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 60Wh battery. Perfect for gamers who want mobility and value without compromise.
• ROG XBOX ALLY X: The premium choice, designed for power users and marathon gamers. Featuring an AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme processor (8 cores, 16 threads, 16 RDNA™ 3.5 GPU cores, NPU), 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a larger 80Wh battery for all-day sessions.
Future-ready with AI innovation
The ROG ALLY X is engineered to stay ahead of the curve, featuring a dedicated NPU that unlocks upcoming AI-powered features, such as:
• Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR): Smarter upscaling for sharper visuals and smoother framerates.
• AI Highlight Reels: Auto-capture of epic boss fights, victories, or clutch moments to instantly share with friends.
Optimized by XBOX
Co-developed with XBOX, the ALLY lineup ensures thousands of PC titles are handheld-optimized, offering smoother play, quicker startup times with advanced shader delivery, and intuitive controls right out of the box.
Availability
Pre-orders for the ROG XBOX ALLY X (RC73XA) and ROG XBOX ALLY (RC73YA) begin on September 26, 2025, at ASUS UAE eShop and leading UAE retailers. Customers who pre-order through ASUS eShop UAE will receive an exclusive personalized case bundle. Both models, launching on October 16, 2025, will retail at AED 3,499 for the ROG XBOX ALLY X and AED 2,299 for the ROG XBOX ALLY.
specifications
ROG XBOX ALLY X (2025)
Operating System Windows 11 Home
Comfort & input Contoured grips inspired by XBOX Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort, complete with impulse triggers for enhanced control
ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R impulse triggers / L & R bumpers / XBOX button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU
Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme Processor
Display 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9
120Hz refresh rate
FreeSync Premium
Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® + Corning DXC Anti-Reflection
Memory 24GB LPDDR5X-8000
Storage 1TB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade
Network and Communication Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth® 5.4
I/O Ports 1x USB4® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt™ 4 compatible
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0
1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC; UHS-I with DDR200 mode)
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
Battery 80Wh
Dimensions 290.8 (W) x 121.5 (D) x 50.7 (H) mm
Weight 715 grams
Included ROG XBOX ALLY X
65W charger
Stand
ROG XBOX ALLY (2025)
Operating System Windows 11 Home
Comfort & input Contoured grips inspired by XBOX Wireless Controllers deliver all-day comfort
ABXY buttons / D-pad / L & R Hall Effect analog triggers / L & R bumpers / XBOX button / View button / Menu button / Command Center button / Library button / 2x assignable back buttons / 2x full-size analog sticks / HD haptics / 6-Axis IMU
Processor AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A Processor
Display 7” FHD (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9
120Hz refresh rate
FreeSync Premium
Corning® Gorilla® Glass Vitus® + Corning DXC Anti-Reflection
Memory 16GB LPDDR5X-6400
Storage 512GB M.2 2280 SSD for easier upgrade
Network and Communication WiFi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth® 5.4
I/O Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0
1x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC)
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
Battery 60Wh
Dimensions 290.8 (W) x 121.5 (D) x 50.7 (H) mm
Weight 670 grams
Included ROG XBOX ALLY
65W charger
Stand
