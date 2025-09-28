New Chapter in Choice: Dell PowerStore Coming to Nutanix
(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, UAE, 26th September, 2025 – Today’s organizations demand more than just performance—they expect flexibility, simplicity, and a clear path forward. Dell Technologies is delivering on that expectation with an exciting new chapter in its collaboration with Nutanix.
The Nutanix Cloud Platform solution will soon support Dell PowerStore, the company’s flagship enterprise all-flash storage platform — introducing a new virtualization option for external storage that brings together Dell’s trusted innovation with Nutanix’s modern cloud architecture.
This latest advancement is a direct response to customer demand for greater choice and control in how infrastructure is deployed, scaled, and managed—without compromise.
PowerStore and Nutanix: Designed for What’s Next
Dell and Nutanix share a strong history of partnership built on innovation, performance, and customer success. Over the past year, Dell Technologies has continued to expand what's possible for Nutanix environments—introducing the turnkey simplicity of XC Plus and launching the first integrated external storage platform for Nutanix with PowerFlex.
With PowerStore, its building on that foundation—bringing together Dell’s data-centric innovation with Nutanix’s cloud operating model. The result is a new level of flexibility for customers who want to take full advantage of Nutanix while building on trusted Dell infrastructure.
What Customers Can Expect
PowerStore + Nutanix is more than just compatibility—It’s about delivering a high-performance, enterprise-grade solution with the flexibility today’s IT environments demand.
• Simplified Management: Gain intelligent automation and streamlined operations through the combination of PowerStore’s leading management simplicity and the Nutanix Prism management console delivering VM-centric operations and automation.
• Future-Proof Flexibility: PowerStore’s scale-up and scale-out design enables independent performance and storage growth, with modular upgrades that extend lifecycle value—helping businesses modernize infrastructure without disruption.
• Enterprise-Grade Resilience and Security: Built-in cyber protection combined with Nutanix’s VM-centric disaster recovery, Flow virtual networking, and Flow network security help ensure mission-critical workloads remain protected and always available.
• Proven Efficiency: Best of all, PowerStore’s always-on advanced data reduction delivers maximum efficiency without impacting workload performance and is backed by Dell’s industry leading 5:1 guarantee on reducible data1 to help customers reduce storage costs.
Whether organizations are modernizing existing environments or laying the groundwork for innovation like AI and real-time analytics, Nutanix support for PowerStore provides the performance and adaptability required to move forward with confidence.
Continuing to Raise the Bar
Dell’s collaboration with Nutanix continues to evolve—guided by real-world customer needs and a shared vision for the future. The upcoming PowerStore integration is just one step in a broader journey.
Early next year, Dell Private Cloud will expand to support Nutanix with a fully integrated solution built on disaggregated infrastructure. With automated lifecycle management, seamless integration with PowerFlex and PowerStore, and the ability to independently scale compute and storage, this solution reduces complexity, lowers cost, and ensures infrastructure remains in a continuously validated state. Designed to provide a smooth transition to Nutanix, it enables consistent operations with the tools and processes customers already know. Additionally, in October the company will introduce three new XC platforms built on the latest PowerEdge servers to deliver even greater performance.
Together, Dell and Nutanix are delivering choice without compromise—backed by enterprise-grade infrastructure, streamlined operations, and the flexibility to support where customers are today and where they are going tomorrow.
