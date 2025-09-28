Jumpin Heights Unveils India’s First-Ever Cut Cord Bungy; Catapults Adventure Tourism with Global Appeal
(MENAFN- 1) Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, 26 September 2025:’Jumpin Heights, India’s premier adventure sports destination, has raised the stakes once again with the launch of two groundbreaking experiences that redefine thrill-seeking in–the he’rt of Rishikesh – India’s first-ever Cut Cord Bungy and the daring Running Valley Rope Jump. Set against the breathtaking Mohanchatti valley, these extreme adve’tures cement Jumpin Heights’ reputation as the pioneers of adventure sports in India, while also positioning the country on the global map of extreme adventure tourism.
The viral Cut Cord Bungy, introduced by Jumpin Heights, is a heart-stopping adventure that blends raw adrenaline with the serene beauty of the Rishikesh valley. Suspended 270 feet above the river Hall, a tributary of the Ganga, jumpers are harnessed in a seated position amidst the majestic mountains holding on to a chord, which is then hacked away by the jump master. In a moment that feels straight out of a psychological thriller, the jump master approaches with a knife and cuts the single cord, unleashing the jumper to swing ferociously across the entire Mohanchatti valley.
What makes this even more unforgettable is the landscape itself. Carefully chosen for its unmatched beauty and tranquillity, the site offers an isolation so profound that jumpers can hear their own screams echo through the valley, an added thrill to an already surreal experience. Designed to adhere to international adventure safety standards, the experience features numerous fail-safe systems and is operated by certified professionals so that those looking for an adrenaline rush can enjoy it without compromising safety.
Adding to their portfolio of record-setting rope adventures, Jumpin Heights has reimagined the iconic Giant Swing with its daring new twin – the Running Valley Rope Jump. Here, thrill-seekers sprint off Rishike’h’s iconic yellow bridge, capturing their own Mission-Impossible moment as they launch into the vast Himalayan valley below. The combination of a running take-off with the sweeping panoramic landscape creates a gravity-defying display of courage and freedom.
These unparalleled thrills position Rishikesh as a premier adventure tourism destination, inviting global thrill-seekers t’ experience India’s vibrant extreme sports scene. By showcasing world-class adventure in the heart of the Himalayas, Jumpin ’eights boosts India’s tourism economy, drawing domestic and international visitors alike to explore the raw beauty and adrenaline-fuelled excitement of Mohanchatti, all while maintaining rigorous safety standards.
Nestled just 45 minutes from Laksh’an Jhula, Mohanchatti’s pristine Himalayan v’stas and Jumpin Heights’ legacy of safety and quality adventure sports since 2010 create a magnetic draw for adventurers worldwide, solidifying Rishikesh as the ultimate destination for unforgettable, heart-pounding experiences.
