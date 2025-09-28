Mirai School of Technology Welcomes Inaugural Batc– 2025–29 with Transformative Orientation
New Delhi, September 26, 2025 — Mirai School of Technology achieved a historic milestone as it welcomed its first-ever batch of stu–ents (2025–29) through a dynamic three-day orientation program across partner campuses at Hi-Tech Institute of Engineering & Technology (Ghaziabad) and Rathinam Institute of Technology (Bangalore).
Over 150 exceptional students from across India, including JEE rankers and 12th board toppers, joined Mirai's inaugural cohort. This diverse group represents regions spanning from the Northeast to metropolitan hubs, establishing the foundation for a vibrant learning community that embodies India's educational excellence.
The orientation exemplified Mirai's distinctive educational philosophy: delivering a B.Tech in CSE (AI) degree from UGC-approved universities through innovative "Coding from Day One" methodology. Each student received MacBooks as part of welcome kits, symbolizing hands-on, industry-aligned learning. The 6,000 square feet partner campuses unveiled state-of-the-art Apple labs, robotics laboratories, and innovation spaces designed for project-based learning.
Distinguished industry leaders provided transformative insights throughout the program. At Hi-Tech Institute, sessions were led by Anand Prakash (Chairman, Hi-Tech Group), Sunil Sehal (Chief Advisor, Hi-Tech Group), and Neelkantan Manikantan Namboodiri (COO, Hi-Tech Group). Expert presentations from Aditya Arora (CEO, Faad Capital), Sanam Chawla (Chief of Staff, Qualcomm), and Kushal Vijay (Software Engineer 2, Microsoft) connected AI's transformative potential to India's startup ecosystem.
At Rathinam Institute, Anandita Singh (Senior Vice President, WestBridge Capital) served as Chief Guest, delivering perspectives on leadership and resilience in technology careers. A distinguished panel featuring Nikhil Parasrampuria (Engineering Manager, Flexport, Ex-Microsoft), Shalini Ahuja (Senior Strategy Associate, HyperVerge, Ex-Bain), Jahnavi Vegad (Senior Product Designer, The DataFlow Group, Ex-BigBasket), Moyukh Biswas (Software Engineer 2, Microsoft), and Naman Vidyabhanu (Founder, Catalysing Dreams & Beyond) engaged students in discussions on design thinking, collaboration, and continuous learning.
Beyond expert presentations, the orientation fostered community building through ice-breaking activities, hands-on coding workshops, faculty roundtables, and AI trend assessments that equipped students with technical skills and industry awareness.
Reflecting on Mirai's vision, founding team members Arpit Sarda (Founder & CEO), Varun Kohli (Founding Member & Learning Head), and Kartik Mathur (Founding Member & Academic Head) shared: "Our orientation represents far more than academic commencement; it marks the emergence of a community united by innovation and purpose. At Mirai, students will transcend traditional learning boundaries; they will create, collaborate, and lead transformative change from Day One."
By integrating academic rigor with cutting-edge infrastructure and comprehensive industry exposure, Mirai has established a robust foundation for its inaugural cohort, positioning them to actively shape technology's future through bold innovation and fearless execution.
