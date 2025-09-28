PropTech Startup Reloy Targets 3,500 Crore Sales This Fiscal Year
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Mumbai, September 26, 2025:Reloy is currently working with over 40 of In’ia’s top real estate developers, across the country, managing a deeply integrated customer base of more than 2.2 lakh+ homeowners. By enabling developers to build strong relationships with existing customers and converting them into brand ambassadors, Reloy is unlocking a powerful new channel of referral-driven sales.
Speaking on the growth, Mr. Akhil Saraf, Founder & CEO, Reloy, said:
“ “Developers are realizing the importance of satisfied homebuyers, and we are helping them maintain long-term relationships with their customers. This trust translates into strong referral sales, which have emerged as a win-win for developers, existing homebuyers, and new buyers alike. Traditionally, developers focused only on direct sales and broker networks, overlooking referrals. At Re’oy, we’ve built a strong referral system that is creating immense value for all stak”holders.”
U’der Reloy’s referral program, existing homeowners are encouraged to refer new buyers, with both parties benefiting through cashback, rewards, and discounts. This model not only drives sales for developers but also fosters a community-driven ecosystem where customers feel valued and engaged.
Reloy’s prestigious clientele includes national partnerships with industry leaders such as Godrej Properties, DLF, M3M India, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, House of Hiranandani, Embassy Group, Mahindra Lifespaces, K Raheja Corp, Brigade Group, Rohan Builders, L&T Realty, Smartworld India, JP Infra, Ajmera Realty, BPTP and many more.
Beyond sales, Reloy is creating a broader homeowner ecosystem by inviting an—illary brands—including proptech companies, smart home providers, home interiors, home loans, and—rental platforms—to build on its platform and offer integrated conveniences to homeowners.
At the core of Reloy’s success is its ConnectRE 4.0 platform, which leverages advanced AI technology to deliver hyper-personalized services at every stage of the homeowner journ—y—from purchase and onboarding to after-sales engagement. This innovation is setting new benchmarks in the Indian real estate and proptech landscape.
With its proven model and rapidly growing scale, Reloy is poised to redefine how developers approach customer loyalty and sales, while empowering homeowners with value-added services and benefits.
About Reloy
Founded in 2015, Reloy is ’ndia’s leading PropTech company redefining how real estate developers engage with homeowners and Channel Partners. We collaborate with 40+ leading real estate developers, 2.2L+ homeowners and 32,000+ Channel Partners to create ecosystems that deepen trust and drive growth. Reloy is more than a partner. We are building the Operating System of Real Estate, empowering the entire ecosystem to accelerate sales and deliver lasting value.
About Reloy
Founded in 2015, Reloy is ’ndia’s leading PropTech company redefining how real estate developers engage with homeowners and Channel Partners. We collaborate with 40+ leading real estate developers, 2.2L+ homeowners and 32,000+ Channel Partners to create ecosystems that deepen trust and drive growth. Reloy is more than a partner. We are building the Operating System of Real Estate, empowering the entire ecosystem to accelerate sales and deliver lasting value.
