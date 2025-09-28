Iran Withdraws Its Ambassadors from E3
(MENAFN) Iran has withdrawn its ambassadors from France, Britain, and Germany—collectively known as the E3—in response to their activation of a mechanism aimed at reinstating international sanctions on Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced Saturday.
In an official statement, the ministry denounced the E3’s move to invoke the "snapback" process as "irresponsible," noting that the ambassadors have been summoned back to Tehran for consultations.
Last month, the E3 formally initiated the mechanism, which enables the reimposition of United Nations sanctions within 30 days if Iran is judged to be violating the 2015 nuclear agreement.
On September 19, the UN Security Council failed to pass a resolution that would have prolonged sanctions relief for Iran under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). A follow-up resolution, proposing a six-month extension of both the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 endorsing the pact, also did not pass on Friday. As a result, sanctions previously lifted under the deal will be reinstated starting Saturday evening.
The JCPOA, signed in July 2015 by Iran and six global powers—Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States—has faced increasing pressure since the U.S. withdrew unilaterally in 2018, prompting Tehran to gradually reduce its commitments.
