Medical Aid Group Halts Services in Gaza
(MENAFN) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) revealed on Friday that it has had to pause critical healthcare efforts in Gaza City due to the escalating Israeli military campaign, which has surrounded medical centers and endangered both patients and personnel.
“The unacceptable level of risk has led us to reluctantly decide to suspend our lifesaving activities in Gaza City,” the organization declared in a statement, noting that Israeli armored vehicles are now within a kilometer’s range of MSF-run health facilities.
Jacob Granger, who is MSF’s emergency response coordinator in Gaza, expressed that the group was left with no alternative but to cease operations.
“We have been left with no choice but to stop our activities, as our clinics are encircled by Israeli forces. This is the last thing we wanted, as the needs in Gaza City are enormous, with the most vulnerable people, infants in neo-natal care, those with severe injuries and life-threatening illnesses, unable to move and in grave danger,”
he stated.
MSF also highlighted that although many have evacuated south after receiving orders to flee, a large number remain confined within Gaza City.
“Those who are able to leave face an impossible choice: either remain under intense military operations and the deterioration of law and order, or abandon what’s left of their houses, their belongings, and their memories,” the group emphasized.
Even with the intensifying violence, MSF-run clinics managed to perform over 3,600 medical consultations and treated 1,655 cases of malnutrition last week alone, in addition to offering care for trauma victims, burn sufferers, expectant mothers, and others in need of continued medical attention.
