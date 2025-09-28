Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Lufthansa Group Plans Major Administrative Staff Reductions

2025-09-28 03:19:52
(MENAFN) The German carrier Lufthansa Group is reportedly preparing to dismiss a substantial portion of its administrative workforce as part of a significant expense-reduction strategy.

According to reports from German media, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr revealed during an internal company meeting today the necessity to slash administrative expenses by 20%.

This financial austerity measure is anticipated to impact roughly 20% of the company’s nearly 15,000 administrative employees.

While Lufthansa has yet to issue an official comment on the potential layoffs, the airline is expected to disclose the cost-reduction blueprint during its capital markets event on September 29th.

Globally, the Lufthansa Group employs about 103,000 individuals.

