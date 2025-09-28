Lufthansa Group Plans Major Administrative Staff Reductions
(MENAFN) The German carrier Lufthansa Group is reportedly preparing to dismiss a substantial portion of its administrative workforce as part of a significant expense-reduction strategy.
According to reports from German media, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr revealed during an internal company meeting today the necessity to slash administrative expenses by 20%.
This financial austerity measure is anticipated to impact roughly 20% of the company’s nearly 15,000 administrative employees.
While Lufthansa has yet to issue an official comment on the potential layoffs, the airline is expected to disclose the cost-reduction blueprint during its capital markets event on September 29th.
Globally, the Lufthansa Group employs about 103,000 individuals.
