UN chief warns of devastating repercussions from Russia, Ukraine conflict
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, alerted that Russia’s war on Ukraine persists in bringing "immense suffering and instability" " while creating increasing local and world danger.
In Security Council meeting Guterres remarked on the situation in Ukraine "in February, this Council marked three years since the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a war that has brought immense suffering and instability to the region and beyond."
"Overall, more than 14,000 civilians, including hundreds of children, have been killed in Ukraine. Over 36,000 civilians have been injured," he stated, underlining the human death toll.
"Civilians inside the Russian Federation are also increasingly being affected," he added.
Highlighting that "Ukrainian civilians continue to endure relentless bombardment," he cautioned that "critical civilian infrastructure is being destroyed with alarming regularity."
Guterres stressed that "attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law" and demanded that they should be stopped.
The UN stays "fully mobilized to continue our life-saving aid to all those in need," he stated, calling on all contributors to "scale up their contributions to the humanitarian response plan."
In Security Council meeting Guterres remarked on the situation in Ukraine "in February, this Council marked three years since the Russian Federation launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a war that has brought immense suffering and instability to the region and beyond."
"Overall, more than 14,000 civilians, including hundreds of children, have been killed in Ukraine. Over 36,000 civilians have been injured," he stated, underlining the human death toll.
"Civilians inside the Russian Federation are also increasingly being affected," he added.
Highlighting that "Ukrainian civilians continue to endure relentless bombardment," he cautioned that "critical civilian infrastructure is being destroyed with alarming regularity."
Guterres stressed that "attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law" and demanded that they should be stopped.
The UN stays "fully mobilized to continue our life-saving aid to all those in need," he stated, calling on all contributors to "scale up their contributions to the humanitarian response plan."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment