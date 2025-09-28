TVK Rally 'Stampede': Attendees Faint Due To 'Overcrowding', Over 30 Dead What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint)Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay's grand rally in Karur on Saturday evening descended into chaos after severe overcrowding caused a 'stampede-like' situation, leading to deaths and several people fainting.

Over 30 people have died and several others were injured.

The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the DMK-led Tamil Nadu state government on the stampede, PTI reported, citing sources.

Chaotic scenes emerged from the hospitals in Tamil Nadu's Karur as people were rushed from the site of the TVK chief's rally. Following the news of the deaths, former DMK leader V Senthil Balaji rushed to the hospital to meet the rally victims.

Amid the chaos, Vijay was also seen calling out the police to help people after it was reported that a child had gone missing in the crowd.

Tamil Nadu CM reacts

Reacting to the incident, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that the “news coming from Karur” was“concerning.”

“I have instructed former Minister V Senthilbalaji, Minister Subramanian and the District Collector to ensure that people who fainted in the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital receive immediate medical treatment. I have also directed Minister Anbil Mahesh from the neighboring Tiruchirappalli district to extend all necessary assistance on a war footing. Additionally, I have spoken with the ADGP to take measures to stabilize the situation there quickly. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police,” MK Stalin posted on X.

He is expected to visit Karur tomorrow, Sunday, September 28.

PM Modi expresses condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the Karur rally tragedy and wrote in a post on X,“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured.”