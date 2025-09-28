Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Says Stampede-Like Situation At Vijay's Karur Rally 'Deeply Concerning', Orders Action

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took swift action after over 30 people, including kids, were reportedly dead and several injured in stampede-like situation that unfolded at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday. He called the incident“deeply concerning”.

Stampede-like situation was witnessed and many persons, including a few children, fainted in Karur on Saturday while they were at a rally presided by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, actor-politician Vijay . The crowd swelled and became uncontrollable even as Vijay was addressing the gathering and a number of persons including party workers and a few children fainted and fell down.

In a post on X, MK Stalin said,“The news coming from Karur is deeply concerning. I have instructed former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Hon'ble Minister @Subramanian_Ma, and the District Collector to ensure that people who fainted in the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital receive immediate medical treatment.

He added,“I have also directed Minister @Anbil_Mahesh from the neighboring Tiruchirappalli district to extend all necessary assistance on a war footing. Additionally, I have spoken with the ADGP to take measures to stabilize the situation there quickly. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police.”

CM Stalin is likely to visit Karur tomorrow, where several persons are feared dead, the report said.

Several workers noticed the incident and raised an alarm, prompting Vijay to stop his speech and begin throwing water bottles from the top of the specially designed campaign bus. Due to the densely packed crowd, ambulances struggled to navigate the area and reach those in need. The individuals who had fainted were quickly transported to nearby hospitals, with some reportedly in critical condition. Realising the severity of the situation, Vijay cut his speech short before the scheduled end time.

At the overcrowded rally in Karur, Vijay handed out water bottles to party members.“Police, please help", appealed the TVK leader as a child seemed to have gone missing and several people in the crowd fainted.

Once he resumed his speech, he sharply criticised the ruling DMK government, pointing out that while they had promised to build an airport in Karur back in 2021, they are now requesting the Centre to take up the project.

Visuals from the rally showed hundreds at the gathering.

PM Modi reacts

“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured,” PM Modi said.