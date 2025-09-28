From the mat to the community: Jiu-Jitsu nurtures values and unites cultures
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, September 26 -- Abu Dhabi is preparing to host the 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC), which will take place at the Mubadala Arena from November 12 to 22.
This year's edition will attract a record-breaking 10,000 male and female athletes from all over the world, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as the global capital of jiu-jitsu and an example of sporting excellence and human development.
Jiu-jitsu, one of the world's oldest martial arts, is based on leverage, ground techniques, and strategic opponent control. In the UAE, the sport has evolved beyond competition into a national enterprise that instills discipline, respect, and resilience while building the country's sports identity.
Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said that the upcoming Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship demonstrates the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation's vision of sport as a foundation for human growth. Jiu-jitsu has evolved into a national movement in the United Arab Emirates. With the help of our leadership and the participation of clubs and academies, we were able to develop a new generation of champions who proudly represented the UAE on the global stage."
For athletes, the benefits of jiu-jitsu extend far beyond the mat. Balqees Al Hashmi, a star of the UAE national team, explains that jiu-jitsu has given her confidence and courage, but also taught her how to proudly represent her country on the international arena.
Hamad Issa Al Baloushi, a para-jiu-jitsu competitor, reminisced on the sport's transformational influence, saying, "The jiu-jitsu mat gave me freedom." Competing in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship taught me that determination can overcome any obstacle.
The championship has grown into far more than a sporting event. It has become a cultural and humanitarian bridge connecting thousands of athletes from all over the world. They are united by their love of the sport and the principles it represents, promoting Abu Dhabi as not just the international capital of jiu-jitsu, but also a magnet for cross-cultural discourse and human connection.
