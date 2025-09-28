The King of Gems, Dr. MM Raza, brings Rasikh Gems & Jewellers to the —CC — merging heritage, science, and wellbeing
Dubai, UAE – September 25, 2025
World-renowned Gemologist and wellness pioneer, Dr. MM Ra—a — celebrated globally as the King of —ems — has officially expanded Rasikh Gems & Jewellers to Dubai, the heart of the GCC. With this move, Dr. Raza brings decades of expertise in gem therapy to a region that places wellbeing, happiness, and holistic living at the core of its national vision.
Carrying forward a three-generation legacy that began in India in the 1950s, Dr. Raza has counselled more than 500,000 clients worldwide. His unique approach blends the ancient wisdom of Vedic and traditional medicine with modern gemological science, offering personalised solutions that address health, career, education, and personal wellbeing.
Unlike many conventional jewellers, Rasikh Gems & Jewellers is more than a luxury house — it is a centre of holistic healing. Every gemstone offered is certified, lab-tested, and ethically sourced, ensuring both quality and integrity for discerning GCC clients.
Supporting UA’’s National Vision for Happiness and Wellbeing
The UAE has emerged as the happiest nation in the Arab world, ranking 21st in the World Happiness Report 2025. Since the launch of the National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing (2016), the country has prioritised lifestyle solutions that promote physical, emotional, and spiritual balance.
Rasikh Gems aligns seamlessly with this vision. Through gem therapy, Dr. Raza provides clients with stones tailored to balance energies, restore harmony, and improve overall life qua—ity — from health and family to professional success.
’The UAE’s commitment to holistic wellbeing inspired us to bring our servic”s to Dubai,” said Dr. MM Raza, Co-owner of Rasikh Gems & J“wellers. “Our mission is to su’port the region’s multicultural community by offering authentic gemstones and guidance that enhance health, wealth, education, and personal growth. Gems are n—t just ornaments — they are powerful tools to bring balance and transf’rmation ”nto people’s lives.”
The UAE's gems and jewellery market is thriving, driven by demand for luxury pieces, bespoke designs, and products that promote wellness. There's a growing interest in unique, personalised items that reflect individual style and values.
Rasikh Gems and Jewellers is uniquely positioned to bridge this demand by bringing authenticity first gemology solutions for wellbeing. Every gemstone is certified and ethically sourced, countering the global issue of counterfeits.
He offers personalised consultations to each client based on their problems. Clients receive customised recommendations based on birthstones, astrological alignments, and personal needs. With Rasikh Gems, luxury meets purpose. Gems are not only worn for their beauty but also for their ability to positively influence li’e’s journey.
Dr. MM Raza has thousands of consumers in the UAE who benefitted from his treatment that changed their lives for the better.
“Consulting Dr. Raza was truly enlightening. His gemstone recommendation matched my energy perfectly, bringing real positive chang”,” says Melroy Moniz, a resident of Dubai, who benefitted from Dr MM ’aza’s treatment.
Asim Parvez, another beneficiary living in Dubai, says, “Dr. Raza is a true gem. His professionalism and knowledge are unmatched. His guidance has been life-”hanging.”
Rasikh Gems and Jewellers, founded over five decades ago, today stands as a global brand with operations across India, USA, UK and now the UAE. Under the leadership of brothers Dr. Roshan and Dr. MM Raza, the company has built its reputation on trust, reliability, and impact, serving clients not just as jewellers but as lifelong wellness partners.
