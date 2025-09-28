Global Village’s Season 30 VIP Packs are now on sale, AED 30,000 available to win
(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, September 27, 2025 – Global Village’s Season 30 VIP Packs are now available for purchase through Among the VIP packs, Global Village is offering one lucky winner the chance to win a cheque worth AED 30,000.
Guests will have a multitude of options available to them, with different tiers of VIP and Mega Packs on sale to cater to all. Each pack includes a tailored selection of perks such as VIP parking, VIP entry tickets, and Wonder Pass cards that can be used at Global Village’s most popular attractions including the Stunt Show, Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone, Exo Planet City, and Carnaval.
As Global Village celebrates three decades of wonder, Season 30 is set to be bigger and better than ever. From dazzling live shows and thrilling live performances to international cuisines and cultural pavilions, the destination continues to enhance their offerings every year. The VIP Packs elevate that experience, giving loyal visitors priority access, exclusive privileges, and an array of premium benefits designed to help them make the most of every visit.
Whether you're a thrill-seeker, a foodie, or simply looking to create lasting memories with loved ones, Global Village’s VIP Packs are your key to a season of non-stop wonder. Sales are now live, and packs are available exclusively through Coca-Cola Arena’s website at With limited quantities available and strong early demand, guests are encouraged to act fast.
Global Village will return for Season 30 on 15 October, 2025, welcoming guests into a more wonderful world.
