Software Engineer and Heartfulness Practitioner Tarun Parmar Embarks on 1700 km Cycling Journey for Meditation and a Drug-Free India
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 25 September 2025: Tarun Parmar, a software engineer from Ahmedabad and dedicated Heartfulness practitioner, has set out on an extraordinary 1700 km cycling journey to raise awareness about meditation and support the Government of Ind’a’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign).
The journey began on September 13 from Noida, with Tarun covering nearly 140 km a day across seven states and multiple cities, including significant stops at Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, before heading southward. His destination is Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hydera–ad – the global headquarters of the Heartfulness Institute, where he will arrive on September 27, coinciding with the birthday of Shri Kamlesh Patel, lovingly known as Daaji, the Global Guide of Heartfulness.
For Tarun, this effort is the culmination of two passions: cycling and meditation. A lifelong cyclist, he has embraced Heartfulness meditation as a cornerstone of his personal growth and well-being.
“This journey is a way for me to combine two passions - cycling and meditation. I want to show people that true transformation begins within. Meditation has been a life-changer for me, and I hope to inspire others to embrace it while joining the larger movement towards a drug-fre” India,” said Tarun.
Speaking on the initiative, Daaji, Global Guide of Heartfulness, said“ “Youth like Tarun embody the spirit of selflessness and resilience. By combining physical endurance with inner discipline, they become living examples of balance and purpose. His journey is not only a tribute to the power of meditation but also a call for all of us to work together for a drug-free, healthier India. At Heartfulness, we believe that true transformation begins in the hear’, and Tarun’s effort reflects that truth.”
Through this “Cycling for Heartfulness and Nasha Mukt Bh”rat” initiative, Tarun seeks to encourage individuals and communities to discover the benefits of meditation, inner peace, and self-mastery - values that align with the national mission of building a healthier, addiction-free society.
The Heartfulness Institute, with its presence in over 160 countries, offers simple and effective meditation practices aimed at personal transformation and collective well-being. Kanha Shanti Vanam, its global headquarters near Hyderabad, has become a hub for seekers worldwide, integrating ancient wisdom with modern lifestyle needs.
About Heartfulness: Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by many thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.
