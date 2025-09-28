'My Heart Is Shattered': TVK Chief Vijay's First Reaction To Karur Stampede, Expresses Grief

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives in a stampede at his rally in Karur in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. In a post on X, Vijay prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident."My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital," Vijay posted. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims after 36 were killed in the incident.

CM Stalin announces aid of Rs 1 lakh each

CM Stalin also announced aid of Rs 1 lakh each to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals Chief Minister further announced the formation of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report to the government a statement, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Terming the loss "irreparable," he assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to support the victims."On receiving the heartbreaking news that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Karur today (27.09.2025), I was deeply shocked and pained," read the statement.

"These priceless lives lost have shaken all our hearts. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have suffered this irreparable loss. I have directed that all those admitted to hospitals for treatment must receive the best possible medical care," it added.

A while ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and offered condolences to the victims' families.."The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," PM Modi's post on X read.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)