Sudan Urges UN to Label RSF as "Terrorist Militia”
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris appealed to the global community and the United Nations to officially classify the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as a “terrorist militia.”
Speaking at the 80th meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York, Idris called on international actors and the UN to halt the influx of arms and foreign fighters into Sudan.
He emphasized that the “Sudanese people have faced existential threats and dangers because of the RSF, which has adopted a policy of terrorizing civilians.”
Idris highlighted that Sudan is currently enduring “enormous challenges and risks shaking the (UN) Charter and multilateralism, threatening regional and international stability, while the foundations of international law are eroding, and crimes of genocide, aggression, and the use of foreign mercenaries to occupy states’ territories and massacre their peoples are escalating.”
Since April 2023, a brutal internal conflict has raged between Sudan’s military forces and the RSF, resulting in thousands of casualties and the displacement of millions.
The prime minister also urged for the urgent removal of the blockade on El-Fasher, in accordance with UN Security Council mandates.
He criticized the persistent global inaction regarding the siege, as well as the ongoing bombardment of refugee camps, religious sites, and essential medical and public facilities throughout Sudan.
