Graham Potter Parts Ways with West Ham

2025-09-28 03:08:20
(MENAFN) West Ham has terminated Graham Potter’s role as manager after only eight months, with the team languishing in 19th place in the Premier League standings.

The English coach's tenure saw the Hammers secure a mere three points from their first five league matches this season, a performance that fell far short of expectations.

In an official statement released Saturday morning, the East London club declared they "believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team's position in the Premier League as soon as possible."

The statement continued, "Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025-26 season have not matched expectations."

Despite the dismissal, Potter, 50, had been actively preparing for Monday’s away fixture against Everton and had engaged in media duties on Friday, asserting he felt supported by the club leadership after "positive talks."

