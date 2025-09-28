Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armenian PM: Unprecedented Positive Dialogue Established Between Armenia And Turkiye

Armenian PM: Unprecedented Positive Dialogue Established Between Armenia And Turkiye


2025-09-28 03:06:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews) "I am pleased to note that in recent years an unprecedented positive dialogue has been established between Armenia and Turkiye", Azernews reports citing Azertac .

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his speech at the UN General Assembly. He stated that his meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are regular and at a continuously growing level.

“This is an achievement that I highly value, and I am confident that it will bring positive results in the foreseeable future, namely the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey and the full opening of the interstate border,” Pashinyan added. He said that the opening of the border between the two countries will have a positive impact on the TRIPP project.

MENAFN28092025000195011045ID1110120193

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search