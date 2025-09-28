Plane En Route To Istanbul Makes Landing In Baku
According to the international airport, the plane safely landed at Baku airport at 08:30 local time. Emergency medical assistance was immediately provided to the passenger, and their condition was placed under medical supervision.
Heydar Aliyev International Airport consistently operates in accordance with international safety regulations and rapid response standards, providing reliable support to airlines and passengers.
