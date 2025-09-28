Plane En Route To Istanbul Makes Landing In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) An Airbus A321 aircraft operated by Turkish Airlines, flying on the Ashgabat–Istanbul route, made an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport after the captain reported a passenger experiencing a serious health issue on board,reports.

According to the international airport, the plane safely landed at Baku airport at 08:30 local time. Emergency medical assistance was immediately provided to the passenger, and their condition was placed under medical supervision.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport consistently operates in accordance with international safety regulations and rapid response standards, providing reliable support to airlines and passengers.