Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attack On Kyiv Leaves Two Dead, Ten Injured

Russian Attack On Kyiv Leaves Two Dead, Ten Injured


2025-09-28 03:06:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

“As of now, a total of 10 injured and at least two killed have been confirmed in Kyiv. The data are likely not final,” he noted.

One of those killed in the Russian combined attack in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district was reportedly a 12-year-old girl.

Read also: Six people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv – Klitschko

As Ukrinform reported, in Kyiv a number of residential and non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian strike.

MENAFN28092025000193011044ID1110120191

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search