Russian Attack On Kyiv Leaves Two Dead, Ten Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

“As of now, a total of 10 injured and at least two killed have been confirmed in Kyiv. The data are likely not final,” he noted.

One of those killed in the Russian combined attack in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district was reportedly a 12-year-old girl.

As Ukrinform reported, in Kyiv a number of residential and non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian strike.