Russian Attack On Kyiv Leaves Two Dead, Ten Injured
“As of now, a total of 10 injured and at least two killed have been confirmed in Kyiv. The data are likely not final,” he noted.
One of those killed in the Russian combined attack in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district was reportedly a 12-year-old girl.Read also: Six people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv – Klitschko
As Ukrinform reported, in Kyiv a number of residential and non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian strike.
