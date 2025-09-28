Aftermath Of Russian Attack Recorded In Six Kyiv's Districts Klitschko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram .

“Eight people were injured. Seven of them were hospitalized by medics, and one woman received medical aid on the spot. In the Solomianskyi district, in a five-story building where partial destruction occurred, rescuers are working to recover the body of a woman,” the Mayor wrote.

In the Dniprovskyi district, falling UAV debris caused cars to catch fire in a parking lot; the fire has been extinguished.

In the Darnitskyi district, debris landed on parked cars, a roadway, a kindergarten yard, and a private home.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, falling debris hit a two-story non-residential building, causing a fire that has been put out; debris also fell into a residential yard and on open land.

In the Holosiivskyi district, UAV fragments damaged three private residential houses.

In the Solomianskyi district, partial destruction and a fire broke out on the upper floors of a five-story residential building; the fire has been localized. Debris also caused a fire on the 3rd–4th floors of a medical facility and damaged a private home and non-residential buildings.

In the Obolonskyi district, debris was recorded in several locations, including non-residential buildings and, reportedly, near residential houses.

Emergency and rescue operations, as well as efforts to deal with the consequences of the enemy attack, are ongoing, the Mayor noted.

As reported earlier, two people were killed and 10 injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on September 28. Among the dead, according to preliminary information, was a 12-year-old girl.