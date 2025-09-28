Kuwait Concludes Participation At Shooting Championship In Tangier With 10 Medals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TANGIER, Morocco, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national shooting team concluded its participation at the Arab Shooting Championship in Tangier, Morocco, with ten medals; two gold, four silver, and four bronze.
Delegation head Mashfi Al-Mutairi told KUNA Sunday that Nasser Al-Muqalled and Shahad Al-Hawal earned silver in the Mixed Trap event, raising Kuwait's medal tally to ten overall.
Al-Mutairi expressed pride in the team's results, describing the tournament as a key milestone ahead of future regional and international competitions, and praised the positive competitive atmosphere.
President Delegate of Morocco's Royal Shooting Federation, Abdulazim Al-Hafi, said the championship displayed strong skills and served as preparation for Tangier's hosting of the 2026 ISSF World Cup.
The Arab Shooting Championship began the Saturday before last, featuring 60 athletes from eight Arab countries, including Kuwait. (end)
