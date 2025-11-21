Zelensky Discusses US Peace Plan With Costa And Von Der Leyen
“I had a conversation with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. I discussed the US proposals for ending the war and contacts with partners in Europe and the US,” he wrote.
Zelensky emphasized that the parties appreciate the desire of America and President Donald Trump to end this war. He noted that work is continuing in close coordination to ensure that this is a joint, coordinated plan.Read also: Zelensky assures Rutte Ukraine ready to work quickly and constructively to make peace plan effectiv
“Many meetings and phone calls are already planned for the coming days. Teams from Ukraine, the US, and Europe will work together. Thank you for your support and willingness to work in a coordinated and constructive manner,” the President added.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the available diplomatic options and the plan proposed by the US.
Photo: OP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment