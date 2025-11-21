Zelensky Discusses US Peace Plan With Costa And Von Der Leyen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“I had a conversation with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. I discussed the US proposals for ending the war and contacts with partners in Europe and the US,” he wrote.

Zelensky emphasized that the parties appreciate the desire of America and President Donald Trump to end this war. He noted that work is continuing in close coordination to ensure that this is a joint, coordinated plan.

“Many meetings and phone calls are already planned for the coming days. Teams from Ukraine, the US, and Europe will work together. Thank you for your support and willingness to work in a coordinated and constructive manner,” the President added.

