Conference Held In West China's Chongqing To Promote Modern Service Industry Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHONGQING, China, Sept. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 18, the 2025 Modern Service Industry High-Quality Development Conference was held in Yuzhong District, west China's Chongqing Municipality, which also saw the release of China's top-performing 500 service enterprises.

Titled "New Engine, New Prospects -- Writing a New Chapter in the High-Quality Development of Modern Service Industry," the conference aimed to build a platform for government-enterprise-research exchanges and cooperation.

At the conference, the China Enterprise Confederation and China Enterprise Directors Association unveiled the 2025 list of China's Top 500 Service Enterprises. Data showed that their total operating income exceeded 50 trillion yuan, reaching 51.1 trillion yuan, up 3.82% -- 1.9 percentage points higher than the previous year.

The average operating income exceeded 100 billion yuan for the first time, hitting 102.22 billion yuan. The entry threshold rose 10.71% to 7.98 billion yuan, while total assets surpassed 400 trillion yuan, reaching 404.9 trillion yuan, a 9.19% increase.

In recent years, Chongqing has leveraged its strength as a national key advanced manufacturing hub, advancing in-depth integration of technological and industrial innovation, advanced manufacturing and modern services, and the real economy and digital economy, to speed up building a pioneer zone for inland modern service industry development.

The city has focused on sectors like software information, tech R&D, design consulting, modern logistics and financial services to boost high-quality growth of producer services. Seizing the opportunity of rapid AI iteration, it has taken "Digital Chongqing" as a driver to deepen the "AI +" initiative, using digital and intelligent services to upgrade industries. It has also expanded opening-up in services, deepening the comprehensive pilot program to unlock development momentum through institutional opening-up.

As the host district, Yuzhong achieved a GDP of nearly 170 billion yuan in 2024, with 7.28 billion yuan per square kilometer and 292,000 yuan per capita. Occupying just 0.28‰ of Chongqing's land, it contributed 5.4% of the city's GDP -- a result of its booming modern service industry, which now accounts for over 93% of its GDP. In 2024, the service industry's added value hit 158.53 billion yuan (ranking second in Chongqing), with producer services' share of regional GDP topping the city.

Yuzhong is developing a "4311" modern industrial system supported by finance and tech innovation: 4 key producer services (modern finance, professional services, sci-tech innovation services, modern logistics); 3 consumer services (modern commerce, cultural tourism & creativity, general health); consolidated modern construction; and emerging clusters (computing power economy, industrial internet, low-altitude economy).

Going forward, Yuzhong aims to keep the tertiary industry share above 90% by 2027, raise modern producer services' proportion in regional GDP from 66.8% to 75%, and build a new highland for their development.

Source: 2025 Modern Service Industry High-Quality Development Conference

CONTACT: Contact: Ms. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558