Trump pledges to wipe out ‘radical left terrorism’


2025-09-28 02:56:34
(MENAFN) Donald Trump has pledged to wipe out what he referred to as “radical left terrorism” over a gunman shooting on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) establishment in Dallas on Wednesday, ending a life of a prisoner as well as harming another two who are in critical condition.

The shooter was identified by the authorities as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, who is believed to have died from self-inflicted wound caused by the shooter after shooting from a rooftop near the ICE Field Office. Investigators found bullet casings at the scene with "ANTI-ICE" scrawled on them in blue marker.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the attack did not harm any ICE agents. Instead, the three victims were prisoners who were inside a transport van at the facility's sally port. The Mexican Foreign Ministry also verified that one of the individuals who was harmed was a Mexican national.

Trump labeled the assault in a post on Truth Social as “despicable” as well as pointed fingers at Democratic rhetoric for provoking the violence against police.

