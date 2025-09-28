Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cameroon Presidential Race Launches with Twelve Candidates

2025-09-28 02:54:40
(MENAFN) Cameroon’s presidential election campaign officially launched Saturday, featuring a field of 12 candidates—including one woman—all competing for the nation’s highest office. The intense two-week campaign will conclude with voting set for October 12.

Incumbent President Paul Biya, who has dominated Cameroon's political landscape for 43 years, is vying for another seven-year term under the banner of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement.

Key opposition figures include Issa Tchiroma Bakary and Bello Bouba Maigari, both former ministers and once allies of Biya. Meanwhile, Joshua Osih, representing the main opposition party—the Social Democratic Front—kicked off his campaign in Bamenda, the capital of the English-speaking Northwest Region, which has suffered heavily due to an ongoing separatist conflict since 2017.

In a direct challenge to the electoral process, separatist militants have enforced a month-long lockdown aimed at disrupting the vote in the conflict-ridden English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions, where separatists continue to push for an independent state.

