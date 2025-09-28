Kramer and Smart Monkeys Enhance ISAAC with Advanced ZyPer Platform Integration
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) (Amsterdam, September, 2025) Kramer, the leading company in audio-visual experiences, and Smart Monkeys, Inc., specialists in advanced AV system management, have announced an enhanced integration between Kramer’s ZyPer Management Platform and the ISAAC Workspace.
The ZyPer Management Platform provides a streamlined interface for controlling and configuring ZyPer encoders and decoders, widely recognized for their reliability in large-scale AV deployments.
ISAAC, developed by Smart Monkeys, is a workflow and operations platform designed to centralize and simplify the management of complex audiovisual ecosystems. Used globally by leading theme parks, museums, cruise ships, and public attractions, ISAAC allows operators to unify multiple control and monitoring systems into a single workspace. The platform provides automation, scheduling, monitoring, and logging tools that help reduce operational complexity and improve system reliability across mission-critical AV environments.
With this latest update, the ZyPer interface can now be embedded directly within ISAAC, giving operators the ability to configure and adjust systems without leaving the ISAAC Workspace. In addition, Kramer has strengthened support for ISAAC Variables, enabling real-time monitoring and alerts on key system parameters such as device status and resolution.
This announcement arrives at an opportune moment, as the digital signage software segment is accelerating rapidly. While the overall digital signage market reached a valuation of $28.83 billion in 2024 and is predicted to grow to $45.94 billion by 2030, the software segment is predicted to reach $26.54 billion by 2030 (at a CAGR of 15.84%).
“We’re delighted to expand the integration of our ZyPer Management Platform within the ISAAC workspace,” said Art Weeks, ZeeVee Product Manager. “This update delivers greater flexibility, improved monitoring, and a more intuitive workflow for end users, which can be utilized across a wide spectrum of vertical markets.”
“This development significantly broadens the combined value of ZeeVee and ISAAC,” added Stephan Villet, CEO of Smart Monkeys. “Kramer’s commitment to enhancing this integration provides tangible benefits for both integrators and operators.”
