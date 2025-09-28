MagickHome Brings Festive Cheer with Season of Magick Campaign and an Exclusive Home Makeover Offer
(MENAFN- Sky Communications) [Bangalore, 17th September]: MagickHome India, a leading modular interior brand, has announced the launch of its festive campaign Season of Magick, designed to bring joy, culture, and elegance into homes during India’s most celebrated season of togetherness and tradition. The campaign aims to drive awareness and demand for home interior design services during the festive seaso– – traditionally a high-intent, high-spend period for home improvement aéd décor.
Season of Magick, a digital first campaign, brings together two well-known f–ces – Gokul Ganesh, winner of the Mister India World 2024 title, and popular actress & content creator Madhuri Braganza, known for her impactful performances in the Southern film industry.
Sharing their thoughts on the campaign, Gokul Ganesh said, “What drew me to MagickHome is how effortlessly they turn the ideas into a lived experience’ you don’t just see the promise, you st”p into it.” Madhuri Braganza added, “Festivals have always been about emotions for me, and I love how this campaign captures that feeling of togetherness a beautifully designed ”ome can spark.”
Adding to the festive cheer, MagickHome has rolled out an exclusive offer for homeowners in Chennai, Bangalore, and Coimbatore. The customers stand a chance to receive a modular kitchen worth 3 lakh and furniture worth 50,000 absolutely free - till the end of October. With over 50,000 design options to choose from, each crafted to global standards and backed by a lifetime warranty, MagickHome ensures every home is ready to host celebrations and create lasting memories for years to come.
Speaking on the campaign, Jayesh Sali, Senior General Manager & Marketing Head said, “At MagickHome, we believe that a home is more than just a living space - ’t’s where traditions are celebrated, memories are created, and joy is shared with loved ones. And with Season of Magick we wanted to showcase how design can elevate that experience. This campaign is about inspiring families to reimagine their spaces with Magick’ome’s promise of global design, quality, and a touch of festive ele”ance.”
The campaign film beautifully captures the warmth of Indian festivals while positioning MagickHome as a trusted partner in helping families design interiors that balance tradition with modern elegance.
Season of Magick, a digital first campaign, brings together two well-known f–ces – Gokul Ganesh, winner of the Mister India World 2024 title, and popular actress & content creator Madhuri Braganza, known for her impactful performances in the Southern film industry.
Sharing their thoughts on the campaign, Gokul Ganesh said, “What drew me to MagickHome is how effortlessly they turn the ideas into a lived experience’ you don’t just see the promise, you st”p into it.” Madhuri Braganza added, “Festivals have always been about emotions for me, and I love how this campaign captures that feeling of togetherness a beautifully designed ”ome can spark.”
Adding to the festive cheer, MagickHome has rolled out an exclusive offer for homeowners in Chennai, Bangalore, and Coimbatore. The customers stand a chance to receive a modular kitchen worth 3 lakh and furniture worth 50,000 absolutely free - till the end of October. With over 50,000 design options to choose from, each crafted to global standards and backed by a lifetime warranty, MagickHome ensures every home is ready to host celebrations and create lasting memories for years to come.
Speaking on the campaign, Jayesh Sali, Senior General Manager & Marketing Head said, “At MagickHome, we believe that a home is more than just a living space - ’t’s where traditions are celebrated, memories are created, and joy is shared with loved ones. And with Season of Magick we wanted to showcase how design can elevate that experience. This campaign is about inspiring families to reimagine their spaces with Magick’ome’s promise of global design, quality, and a touch of festive ele”ance.”
The campaign film beautifully captures the warmth of Indian festivals while positioning MagickHome as a trusted partner in helping families design interiors that balance tradition with modern elegance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment