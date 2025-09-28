Trump Cites Progress in Ongoing Talks over Gaza
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that "we are having very inspired and productive discussions with the Middle Eastern Community concerning Gaza."
According to Trump’s post on his Truth Social platform, “intense negotiations have been going on for four days, and will continue for as long as necessary in order to get a Successfully Completed Agreement."
He noted that all nations in the region are taking part in the discussions. The Palestinian resistance faction, Hamas, is aware of the talks, and Israeli leadership — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — has been kept updated at every stage.
Trump expressed that he has never witnessed so much determination and cooperative spirit to finalize an agreement, remarking there is more willingness now to end this period of "Death and Darkness" than at any time before.
Proud of his involvement in the ongoing discussions, the U.S. president emphasized: "We must get the Hostages back, and get a PERMANENT AND LONGLASTING PEACE!"
