Trump Hints at Imminent Solution to Gaza Conflict
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday indicated that a resolution to end Israel's nearly two-year-long military offensive on the blockaded Gaza Strip might be imminent.
Trump remarked the arrangement is "very close" to completion, shortly after he hosted discussions on Gaza with Middle Eastern officials on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
On Thursday, Trump mentioned he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is scheduled to arrive at the White House on Monday, to address the ongoing conflict.
"It's looking like we have a deal on Gaza, and we'll let you know," Trump told journalists at the White House before departing for the Ryder Cup.
"I think it's a deal that will get the hostages back. It's going to be a deal that will end the war. It's going to be a deal which, it's going to be peace," he continued.
Israeli forces have reportedly taken the lives of more than 65,000 Palestinians—predominantly women and children—since October 2023.
Continuous aerial and ground offensives have rendered much of Gaza unlivable, forcing its residents into displacement, starvation, and widespread illness.
The UNRWA, the UN body for Palestinian refugees, reported Friday that one out of every three children in Gaza had gone without any food in the past 24 hours due to critical shortages triggered by Israel’s prolonged siege.
Since March 2, Israel has sealed all entry points into Gaza, obstructing the delivery of food, medical supplies, and aid—pushing the region further into famine despite a buildup of humanitarian trucks at the border.
