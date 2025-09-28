AlHuda CIBE Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with AIFB
(MENAFN- Epress release) September 25, 2025 (Dubai – UAE)): AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), a global leader in Islamic finance advisory and capacity building, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Association of Islamic Finance and Business (AIFB), Kazakhstan. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of Islamic banking and finance across Kazakhstan and other CIS countries through joint initiatives in education, advisory, consultancy, and training.
Under this agreement, both organizations will work collectively for the promotion and growth of Islamic finance in the CIS region. One of the key highlights of the partnership is AIFB’s commitment to promote AlHuda CIBE’s Distance Learning Programs on Islamic Banking and Finance in the Russian language, making professional education more accessible for students and professionals in Kazakhstan and other CIS countries.
The partnership further includes cooperation in advisory, consultancy, joint events, trainings, workshops, and conferences. Both institutions will mutually promote each other’s initiatives and leverage their respective expertise to strengthen the Islamic financial ecosystem in the region.
Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, CEO of AlHuda CIBE, states that “Islamic finance in the CIS region is growing steadily and holds immense potential. AlHuda CIBE has been working in the CIS for the last 20 years with strong roots and deep connections to the financial and academic communities. Through this partnership with AIFB, we aim to further expand our efforts in promoting Shariah-compliant finance, capacity building, and distance learning opportunities to nurture the next generation of Islamic finance professionals in the region.”
Ms. Madina Tukulova, Chairperson of AIFB, said that “It is our great pleasure to sign this strategic partnership agreement with AlHuda CIBE. Together, we will work collectively for the development and promotion of Islamic finance and business in Kazakhstan and the wider CIS. This collaboration will not only support professional education but will also foster innovation and growth in Islamic financial markets across our region.”
This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing Islamic finance in the CIS, bridging expertise from AlHuda CIBE’s two decades of global experience with AIFB’s strong regional presence and commitment to financial innovation.
