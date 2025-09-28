Space42 and Dynamic Map Platform join forces to provide HD Map Data to General Motors’ Super Cruise in the UAE
Signed during the Dubai World Congress, the agreement will enable Space42 to supply LiDAR point cloud data and updates to DMP, which will process the data for customized HD map data used by GM, laying the foundation for proven ADAS and autonomous driving technologies in the UAE.
Dr. Fan Zhu, Senior Vice President of Autonomous Mobility at Space42, said, “This agreement highlights Space42’s trusted role in delivering advanced satellite and AI-driven mapping solutions, and reflects our second strategic pillar of leading in geospatial intelligence services. By harnessing LiDAR and mapping data to provide actionable insights, we are enabling safer, smarter driving experiences across the UAE, while advancing sovereign capabilities that reinforce the nation’s global leadership in autonomous systems.”
GM Africa and Middle East Operations president and managing director, Jack Uppal, said the deployment of Super Cruise would be transformational for drivers in the UAE. General Motors’ hands-free Super Cruise is proven technology, deployed on over 960,000km of roads in North America, and is being continually refined, expanded, and improved with new capabilities. The collaboration between Dynamic Map Platform and Space42 will deliver our customers the high-definition maps needed for a seamless hands-free driving experience in our cars, and it’s a key enabler in our vision of a world of Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions and Zero Congestion.”
Chris Thibodeau, CEO and President, DMP North America, said, “Our global expansion in UAE and the Middle East supports our commitment to delivering industry’s best HD maps to our automotive customers. Our market-proven technology helps OEMs deploy automated driving solutions in all markets with high confidence.”
How the Mapping Project Works
Space42 will deploy state-of-the-art LiDAR and other mapping and survey systems for data collection. All data will be processed and cleared in line with UAE regulations, and processed by DMP on Azure Sovereign Cloud, which uses role-based access controls, encryption, and private endpoints to keep data secure, compliant, and under UAE jurisdiction.
Enhancing Super Cruise Functionality
This collaboration provides General Motors’ Super Cruise with the precise and accurate mapping data that it requires to enable hands-free, eyes-on driving assistance capabilities across the UAE’s road network.
• Lane-Level Precision: LiDAR-derived maps provide detailed information on lane markings, curvature, and elevation, enabling precise positioning and smoother lane changes.
• Expanded Coverage: Surveys spanning main UAE roads extend the reach of hands-free driving.
• Continuous Updates: Frequent re-surveys reflect construction and upgrades, keeping maps current.
• Seamless Integration: Data processed on the Sovereign Mobility Cloud in GM’s required formats ensures smooth incorporation into Super Cruise.
Together, these enhancements support convenient, connected hands-free driving, providing a benchmark for advanced driver-assistance technology in the UAE.
