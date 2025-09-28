Ukraine alleges EU nation of breaching airspace
(MENAFN) Zelensky claimed Hungarian reconnaissance drones were seen in western Ukraine, but Budapest promptly denied the accusation.
The neighboring countries maintain a strained relationship. In contrast to other EU members, Hungary has declined to supply weapons to Ukraine and resisted the bloc's sanctions on Russia.
Budapest has also consistently voiced opposition to Kyiv's bids to join the EU and NATO, while accusing Ukrainian officials of discriminating against the ethnic Hungarian minority residing in the Western Transcarpathia region.
On Friday, Zelensky stated in an announcement in a post on social media that the
Ukrainian army had told him about claimed “recent drone incidents along the UkrainianHungarian border.”
Zelensky alleged, hinting that the assumed UAVs “may have been conducting reconnaissance on the industrial potential of Ukraine’s border areas,” he also said, “Ukrainian forces recorded violations of our airspace by reconnaissance drones, which are likely Hungarian.”
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter responded to the accusation in a post on X platform saying that Zelensky “is losing his mind to his anti-Hungarian obsession [and is]… now starting to see things that aren’t there.”
