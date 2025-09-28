Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi Concludes the Second Edition of the Social Care Forum with Bold Vision for Advancing Social Policies and Services
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, 25th September 2025 – The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi has concluded the Social Care Forum 2025, held under the theme “Future Ready Social Care: People, Practice and Policy.” Over two days, the forum brought together experts, policymakers, and institutions from across the local, regional, and international landscape to discuss the development of the social sector and consider its future direction. The event reflects Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to strengthen its leadership in shaping dialogue on the future of social policies and services, while promoting international collaboration and deepening global partnerships to build integrated, sustainable systems that enhance quality of life for individuals and communities.
Over two days, the Forum hosted more than 20 dialogue sessions and training workshops, providing in-depth discussions on global challenges and emerging trends in social care. International models and best practices were showcased with the aim of identifying innovative and practical solutions suited to different working environments. The event drew a wide audience of professionals and specialists in social care, offering a distinctive platform for direct engagement, knowledge exchange and cross-sector collaboration. More than [50] speakers, including senior leaders, policymakers and international experts and more than 1500+ visitors participated together with government, private and academic institutions, underscoring the vital role of the social sector in driving sustainable development and reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s prominent position on the global stage.
The second day of the Forum kicked off with a keynote interview with Dr Sarah Carlick, a digital safeguarding expert, who emphasized the importance of engaging children and youth in designing digital protection solutions through participatory approaches that combine technological innovation with human-centered design to ensure a safer online environment.
The session “Frontliners Voice” was attended by social workers who discussed daily challenges, occupational pressures, and social stigma, while highlighting their achievements and their contribution to shaping future policies and training programs. Meanwhile, the session on “Artificial Intelligence and Analytics in Abu Dhabi” underscored the role of data and innovations in improving the efficiency of social services, exploring how AI can strengthen evidence-based decision-making in line with global best practices.
A number of research papers were also presented, addressing topics such as strategies for promoting mental health in schools and the role of inclusive urban policies in shaping cities. Training workshops included “Child Protection and Early Risk Detection,” which offered practical insights into early diagnosis and preventive intervention, and “Behavioral Insights for Better Policies,” which explored how behavioral sciences can guide the design of impactful community programs.
Other highlights included the session “Global Development in Social Care Policies,” which examined challenges such as ageing populations and increasing demand for services, alongside innovative policy responses. Specialized workshops further strengthened professional competencies, such as “Trauma-Informed Case Management in Social Care” and “Fostering Child and Family Resiliency in Adversity,” equipping practitioners with practical tools to deliver holistic and effective care.
The session “Data Integration for Future Policies” focused on predictive analytics and data integration to design more responsive and intelligent policies, while the interactive session “Elderly Care and Assisted living” showcased international best practices for social inclusion. The day concluded with “Recruitment & Retention,” where panelists explored advanced strategies to sustain a skilled social care workforce through supportive and future-ready working environments.
In his closing address, His Excellency Engineer Hamad Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, emphasized that the Forum marked a new success story for Abu Dhabi’s leadership journey. He described it as a forum for knowledge exchange that brought together global experts to shape an innovative roadmap for the future of social care, focused on quality of life and sustainable services that reflect Abu Dhabi’s developmental ambitions
The Forum concluded after two days of intensive dialogue and knowledge exchange, earning widespread recognition for its success and strong international engagement. It served as a unique meeting point for experts, decision-makers, and practitioners from around the world, offering a rich and inspiring environment where ideas and experiences converged. Its diverse agenda, ranging from keynote and panel discussions to training workshops and research presentations, generated practical insights and strategic recommendations to advance inclusive and effective policies and build systems that meet evolving societal needs.
The Forum’s findings this year reaffirm Abu Dhabi’s pioneering role in driving global social care development and embedding innovation as a strategic choice to enhance human wellbeing. They also highlight the Emirate’s position as a hub for innovation and a leading voice in shaping global policies that are redefining the future of social care and delivering solutions for a more inclusive and sustainable world.
Over two days, the Forum hosted more than 20 dialogue sessions and training workshops, providing in-depth discussions on global challenges and emerging trends in social care. International models and best practices were showcased with the aim of identifying innovative and practical solutions suited to different working environments. The event drew a wide audience of professionals and specialists in social care, offering a distinctive platform for direct engagement, knowledge exchange and cross-sector collaboration. More than [50] speakers, including senior leaders, policymakers and international experts and more than 1500+ visitors participated together with government, private and academic institutions, underscoring the vital role of the social sector in driving sustainable development and reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s prominent position on the global stage.
The second day of the Forum kicked off with a keynote interview with Dr Sarah Carlick, a digital safeguarding expert, who emphasized the importance of engaging children and youth in designing digital protection solutions through participatory approaches that combine technological innovation with human-centered design to ensure a safer online environment.
The session “Frontliners Voice” was attended by social workers who discussed daily challenges, occupational pressures, and social stigma, while highlighting their achievements and their contribution to shaping future policies and training programs. Meanwhile, the session on “Artificial Intelligence and Analytics in Abu Dhabi” underscored the role of data and innovations in improving the efficiency of social services, exploring how AI can strengthen evidence-based decision-making in line with global best practices.
A number of research papers were also presented, addressing topics such as strategies for promoting mental health in schools and the role of inclusive urban policies in shaping cities. Training workshops included “Child Protection and Early Risk Detection,” which offered practical insights into early diagnosis and preventive intervention, and “Behavioral Insights for Better Policies,” which explored how behavioral sciences can guide the design of impactful community programs.
Other highlights included the session “Global Development in Social Care Policies,” which examined challenges such as ageing populations and increasing demand for services, alongside innovative policy responses. Specialized workshops further strengthened professional competencies, such as “Trauma-Informed Case Management in Social Care” and “Fostering Child and Family Resiliency in Adversity,” equipping practitioners with practical tools to deliver holistic and effective care.
The session “Data Integration for Future Policies” focused on predictive analytics and data integration to design more responsive and intelligent policies, while the interactive session “Elderly Care and Assisted living” showcased international best practices for social inclusion. The day concluded with “Recruitment & Retention,” where panelists explored advanced strategies to sustain a skilled social care workforce through supportive and future-ready working environments.
In his closing address, His Excellency Engineer Hamad Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, emphasized that the Forum marked a new success story for Abu Dhabi’s leadership journey. He described it as a forum for knowledge exchange that brought together global experts to shape an innovative roadmap for the future of social care, focused on quality of life and sustainable services that reflect Abu Dhabi’s developmental ambitions
The Forum concluded after two days of intensive dialogue and knowledge exchange, earning widespread recognition for its success and strong international engagement. It served as a unique meeting point for experts, decision-makers, and practitioners from around the world, offering a rich and inspiring environment where ideas and experiences converged. Its diverse agenda, ranging from keynote and panel discussions to training workshops and research presentations, generated practical insights and strategic recommendations to advance inclusive and effective policies and build systems that meet evolving societal needs.
The Forum’s findings this year reaffirm Abu Dhabi’s pioneering role in driving global social care development and embedding innovation as a strategic choice to enhance human wellbeing. They also highlight the Emirate’s position as a hub for innovation and a leading voice in shaping global policies that are redefining the future of social care and delivering solutions for a more inclusive and sustainable world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment