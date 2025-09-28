Demonstrators Rally in Cape Town Demanding Action for Gaza
(MENAFN) Thousands of South Africans flooded the streets of Cape Town, the nation’s legislative hub, on Saturday to stage a powerful demonstration backing the people of Gaza and urging their government to take more decisive steps against ongoing Israeli military operations.
A procession led by motorcycles and bicycles saw approximately 5,000 protesters—drawn from various civil society and faith-based groups—march to parliament. Many waved Palestinian flags and carried placards emblazoned with “Free Palestine” and “Stop the Genocide.”
The demonstrators presented a memorandum stating: "Today, Palestinians are enduring a live-streamed genocide at the hands of Israel, rooted in racist Zionist ideology and enabled by global imperial powers led by the United States of America, who act as co-belligerents, arming, funding, and providing diplomatic cover for the genocide," according to a copy obtained by media.
While recognizing South Africa’s ongoing genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, the document presses the government to intensify efforts to sever ties with Israel. It demands the closure of Israel’s embassy and calls for a halt to economic relations, including suspending trade in coal, arms, and other commercial dealings.
Furthermore, the memorandum insists the government freeze all cultural, academic, and sporting engagements with Israel and hold accountable South African companies that financially support Israel.
Addressing the crowd, Usuf Chikte, coordinator of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and one of the march’s key organizers, declared the need for "urgent and decisive action" by the South African government.
"We know what apartheid is, and we are determined to abolish it in Israel. Dismantle apartheid in Israel now," Chikte said.
