One Week to Go: African Mining Week (AMW) is Africa’s Must-Attend Mining Event
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, September 25, 2025/ -- With just one week to go, African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 is poised to bring together mining stakeholders from across Africa and around the globe to drive the continent’s mineral extraction and beneficiation agend .
Scheduled for Octobe– 1–3, 2025, in Cape Town, AMW 2025 offers a dynamic program of high-level panel discussions, technical workshops, exhibition space, a ministerial forum, country spotlights, deal signings and exclusive networking sess–ons – all designed to connect global investors with opportunities across’Africa’s mining val e chain.
Under the theme Vision &–Strategy – Setting the Stage for Minerals Industrialization, day one will open with keynote addresses from Dr. Oladele Al’ke, Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development and Chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG), and Franklin Edochie, Deputy Director & Head of Metals & Mining at the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC). Minister Alake will then join a ministerial forum alongside Martin Gama Abucha of South Sudan, Winston Chitando of Zimbabwe, Yusif Sulemana of Ghana, and Moses Engadu, Secretary General of AMSG. Focused on Extraction to Transformation: African Governments Driving Beneficiation and Value Addition, the forum will explore policies and initiatives that are shaping investment flows and local value creation across he continent.
Day one will also feature insights from Afr–can investors – including AFC, World Mining Investment, Apeiron Investment Group, Industrial Development Corporation and African Infrastructure Inv–stment Managers – highlighting best practices for advancing inve’tment along Africa’s mining value chain. Leading producers and downstream players, such as Rand Refinery and B2Gold Namibia, will engage with stakeholders, while a fireside chat with Yasser Ramadan, Chairman of the Egyptian Mining Authority, and technical workshops hosted by Sidley Austin, Oildynamix, AFC and CLC Solution will provide actionable guidance on regulatory and technical develo ments in the sector.
Day two, under the theme Leadership and Innovation Shaping the Future of Mining, will feature the Women i’ Leadership in Africa’s Mining Industry panel, showcasing the transformative impact of female leaders. Fireside chats with Ministers Chitando and Alake will provide updates on the state of th’ir respective countries’ mining sectors. Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy A’ency, will explore Africa’s critical minerals sector and its role in the global energy transition, while Kwaku Nsiah-Asare, CEO of Typhoon, will discuss initiatives to formalize small-scale mining in Ghana. Representatives from Pensana, Isondo Precious Metals, Valterra Platinum, Ivanhoe Mines, First Quantum Minerals, Anglo American and MetSoP will examine opportunities across min ral production and trading.
On day three, country spotlights for Ghana, Nigeria, South Sudan and Zimbabwe will highlight investment opportunities and provide a direct platform for stakeholders to engage with emerging prospects and policy frameworks shaping Africa’s mining futur .
