LG ADDS FRESH TWIST TO THE LAUNDRY EXPERIENCE IN THE UAE WITH AI-POWERED, ENERGY-EFFICIENT SOLUTIONS
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) DUBAI, September 25, 2025 – LG Electronics (LG) has continued its commitment to transforming the laundry landscape in the UAE with a sophisticated suite of AI-driven washing machine– – innovative solutions that are meticulously designed to deliver unparalleled energy efficiency, superior fabric care, and a seamless experience, aligning perfectly with the modern lifestyle demands of the region.
The beating heart of LG's advanced laundry lineup is its groundbreaking HeatPump technology, which delivers exceptional drying results while significantly minimizing energy consumption,’with LG’s commitment to sustainability evident across the portfolio; ensuring UAE households can enjoy perfectly dried clothes with a reduced environmental footprint.
A true all-in-one marvel which exemplifies this dedication, is the Washer-Dryer Combo with Inverte™ HeatPump™ Technology and Direct Drive Motor. Integrating the essential be’efits of LG’s washer and dryer into a single, space-saving unit, it offers an Energy Class A performance across its full washing-to-drying cycle, while with cutting-edge DUAL Inv™rter HeatPump™ technology and low-GWP refrigerants helps this unit not only meet, but exceed stringent energy efficiency standards, making it an ideal choice for modern homes.
In fact, it runs a complete wash and dry cycle in under two hours, without having to transfer clothes. So fast and efficient, it saves time while using up to 60% less energy with every load.
LG has also looked too into the very fibers of intelligent fabric care, showcased through its AI Core-Tech, driven by the innovative AI DD™ technology. This advanced system powers the AI Wa™h™ function, which intelligently detects the weight and fabric type of each load to select the optimal wash pattern. This not only minimizes damage to delicate fabrics but also ensures maximum energy efficiency, delivering a superior clean with less power.
More intricate still, LG's new washers feature the Microplastic Care Cycle, a pioneering innovation that significantly reduces up to 60 percent of microplastics released from synthetic fibers during washing, contributing to a healthier environment.
For drying, new LG models achieve industry-leading Energy Class A efficiency, thanks to the AI Dual Inve™ter™ technology, with the ™I Dry™ feature intelligently sensing the weight, fabric type, and humidity of the load, precisely adjusting the drying speed to protect fabrics and conserve energy.
Beyond core performance, LG boasts an integration of a host of features designed for ultimate user convenience. Capabilities such as delayed drying notifications to keep users informed, while customizable drum light settings add a extra touch of personalization. A newly introduced Comfort Ki’ for LG’s laundry lineup additionally enhances usability and accessibility for all households, allowing a seamless experience from installation to daily use.
For those who prefer self-installation, LG provides convenient self-installation checkup features for added peace of mind through LG ThinQ, a smart app that allows the remote control of t–e washer – such as start/stop cycles, monitor progress, receive notifications, download new and customized wash cycles, and get troubleshooting assistance.
LG's expanded portfolio of heat pump laundry solutions, available in stylish designs and multiple colors, seamlessly integrates into modern interiors, offering intuitive displays, streamlined controls, and automatic cycle optimization to simplify everyday laundry tasks.
For more informat’on about LG’s AI-powered laundry solutions, please visit:
