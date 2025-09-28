ZERO GRAVITY GETS READY FOR EPIC MOVE, RELOCATING TO A BRAND-NEW BEACHFRONT LOCATION
(MENAFN- ComCo)
United Arab Emirates, 25 September 2025: Zero Gravity, one of Dubai’s most iconic beach clubs, is getting ready for a major move. A new era is on the horizon for the much-loved venue that has shaped the ci’y’s day-to-night party scene for over a decade.
Since opening in November 2013, Zero Gravity has redefined D’bai’s beach club and nightlife experience, where sunrise swims seamlessly transitioned into sunset sets, and legendary pool parties became the blueprint for th’ city’s vibrant social calendar.
This is where it all bega’. Dubai’s beach club scene was redefined at Zero Gravity, fro’ the city’s original all-inclusive pool and beach brunch to Cinema on the Sand and monthly beach clean-ups that set a new standard for community engagement. Even s’me of Dubai’s most talked-about daytime events trace their roots back here.
The multi-award-winning venue has been the spot for Sky-Lit New Years Eve Beach Festival and for big-name beats and high-octane weekend energy hosting icons like Tiesto, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Fatboy Slim and Camelphat and live-acts including Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit, John Newman and James Arthur. Zero Gravity will remain in its current location till October 2025.
Now, something even bigger is coming. A bold new space that celebrates everything people love about Zero Gravity - the music, the energy, the sun-soaked days and starlit nights. A concept, that promises a next-level experience designed to elevate the vibe, the energy, and the legacy. Details of the new venue remain under wraps but expect the same unrivalled vibe, at a brand-new address.
United Arab Emirates, 25 September 2025: Zero Gravity, one of Dubai’s most iconic beach clubs, is getting ready for a major move. A new era is on the horizon for the much-loved venue that has shaped the ci’y’s day-to-night party scene for over a decade.
Since opening in November 2013, Zero Gravity has redefined D’bai’s beach club and nightlife experience, where sunrise swims seamlessly transitioned into sunset sets, and legendary pool parties became the blueprint for th’ city’s vibrant social calendar.
This is where it all bega’. Dubai’s beach club scene was redefined at Zero Gravity, fro’ the city’s original all-inclusive pool and beach brunch to Cinema on the Sand and monthly beach clean-ups that set a new standard for community engagement. Even s’me of Dubai’s most talked-about daytime events trace their roots back here.
The multi-award-winning venue has been the spot for Sky-Lit New Years Eve Beach Festival and for big-name beats and high-octane weekend energy hosting icons like Tiesto, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Fatboy Slim and Camelphat and live-acts including Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit, John Newman and James Arthur. Zero Gravity will remain in its current location till October 2025.
Now, something even bigger is coming. A bold new space that celebrates everything people love about Zero Gravity - the music, the energy, the sun-soaked days and starlit nights. A concept, that promises a next-level experience designed to elevate the vibe, the energy, and the legacy. Details of the new venue remain under wraps but expect the same unrivalled vibe, at a brand-new address.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment