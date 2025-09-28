Stampede at Political Rally Claims Nearly Forty Lives in India
(MENAFN) The death toll from a devastating stampede at a political rally in southern India rose to 38 on Saturday, with most of the victims identified as women and children, multiple media reports confirmed.
The deadly incident unfolded in Tamil Nadu during a mass gathering organized by popular film actor Vijay in support of his newly launched political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
Senior leader V. Senthil Balaji of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party said that 46 people injured in the chaos were receiving treatment at a private hospital, while another 12 were being cared for at a state-run facility.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief following the tragedy, calling the event “deeply saddening” in a post on X.
"My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," he wrote.
Authorities have not yet confirmed what triggered the surge, but investigations are underway.
The deadly incident unfolded in Tamil Nadu during a mass gathering organized by popular film actor Vijay in support of his newly launched political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
Senior leader V. Senthil Balaji of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party said that 46 people injured in the chaos were receiving treatment at a private hospital, while another 12 were being cared for at a state-run facility.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief following the tragedy, calling the event “deeply saddening” in a post on X.
"My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," he wrote.
Authorities have not yet confirmed what triggered the surge, but investigations are underway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment