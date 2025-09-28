New Zealand urges UN to allow entry of assistance to Gaza
(MENAFN) On Friday, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters told the 80th meeting of the UN General Assembly that assistance must enter Gaza and they must put an end for the Violence.
Peters stated that "we have, ever since the October 7 attacks, repeatedly demanded a ceasefire, the release of the remaining hostages, and for Israel to allow vital aid to flow into Gaza. That is where our focus remains."
He also mentioned that the administration committed to providing more significant funding to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Acknowledging that Wellington is not yet prepared to recognize the state of Palestine, Peters continued by saying: "The New Zealand Government believes that it has one opportunity to recognize Palestinian statehood and it would make better sense to do so when conditions offer greater prospects for peace and negotiation than at present.”
Since October 2023, the IDF has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, the majority were women and children, in Gaza. Months of nonstop air and ground fighting destroyed Gaza's habitability, triggering massive displacement, famine, as well as diseases among its people.
Peters stated that "we have, ever since the October 7 attacks, repeatedly demanded a ceasefire, the release of the remaining hostages, and for Israel to allow vital aid to flow into Gaza. That is where our focus remains."
He also mentioned that the administration committed to providing more significant funding to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Acknowledging that Wellington is not yet prepared to recognize the state of Palestine, Peters continued by saying: "The New Zealand Government believes that it has one opportunity to recognize Palestinian statehood and it would make better sense to do so when conditions offer greater prospects for peace and negotiation than at present.”
Since October 2023, the IDF has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, the majority were women and children, in Gaza. Months of nonstop air and ground fighting destroyed Gaza's habitability, triggering massive displacement, famine, as well as diseases among its people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment