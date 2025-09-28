Germany’s Merz Flags Unprecedented Hybrid Threats
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz delivered a stark warning on Friday about Germany’s escalating security challenges, highlighting a wave of hybrid threats such as cyberattacks and sabotage that have plunged the country into an unprecedented state of alert.
Addressing business leaders at the Schwarz Ecosystem Summit in Berlin, Merz painted a grim picture of the current environment. “We are not at war, but we are also no longer living in peace,” he declared, underscoring the blurred lines defining the nation’s security landscape.
Without explicitly naming Russia, the Conservative chancellor outlined a string of hostile actions suggesting Moscow’s involvement. “Drone overflights, espionage, the Tiergarten murder, and serious threats against public figures -- not just in Germany but across many European countries,” Merz stated, as reported by a German news agency . He further highlighted, “We see acts of sabotage, attempts to disable data centers, and cyberattacks,” stressing the tangible nature of these dangers.
Merz’s comments come amid rising tensions throughout Europe, where several NATO members—including Poland, Romania, and Estonia—have reported recent airspace incursions and drone disruptions. NATO officials have linked some of these incidents to Russian forces.
Moscow has firmly denied responsibility, rejecting accusations of violating Estonian airspace, labeling the event in Poland as accidental, and dismissing claims from Romania as provocations orchestrated by Ukraine.
