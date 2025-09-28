Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish President And Spanish Prime Minister Discuss Developments In Gaza

2025-09-28 02:05:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues during a phone call with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, particularly developments in the Gaza Strip and the need to halt the Israeli aggression and ensure the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid.

During the call, President Erdogan stressed the need to stop Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and prevent him from undermining peace in the region, emphasizing that the Israeli occupation government has demonstrated through its actions its lack of intention to achieve peace.

Erdogan noted that the current session of the UN General Assembly witnessed significant steps toward implementing the two-state solution, stressing that Türkiye will continue its efforts to ensure the protection of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

