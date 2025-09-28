UNESCO Congratulates Jordan On Inclusion Of Ajloun, Yarmouk Reserves In World Network Of Biosphere Reserves
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has extended its congratulations to Jordan following the official inclusion of the the Ajloun Forest Reserve and Yarmouk Forest Reserve into its prestigious World Network of Biosphere Reserves.
In posts shared on social media, UNESCO stated that this recognition highlights Jordan's leadership in balancing biodiversity conservation with sustainable development, bringing the total number of biosphere reserves in the Kingdom to four: Dana, Mujib, Ajloun, and Yarmouk. This milestone further strengthens Jordan's position on the global environmental map as a leading destination for nature conservation and the sustainable management of natural resources.
UNESCO described the achievement as a remarkable step for nature, people, and the planet.
