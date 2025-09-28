Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UNESCO Congratulates Jordan On Inclusion Of Ajloun, Yarmouk Reserves In World Network Of Biosphere Reserves


2025-09-28 02:04:55
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has extended its congratulations to Jordan following the official inclusion of the the Ajloun Forest Reserve and Yarmouk Forest Reserve into its prestigious World Network of Biosphere Reserves.
In posts shared on social media, UNESCO stated that this recognition highlights Jordan's leadership in balancing biodiversity conservation with sustainable development, bringing the total number of biosphere reserves in the Kingdom to four: Dana, Mujib, Ajloun, and Yarmouk. This milestone further strengthens Jordan's position on the global environmental map as a leading destination for nature conservation and the sustainable management of natural resources.
UNESCO described the achievement as a remarkable step for nature, people, and the planet.

MENAFN28092025000117011021ID1110120038

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search