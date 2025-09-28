Neetu Kapoor 'Feels Blessed' To Have Ranbir Kapoor, Shares His Happy Moment With Alia Bhatt

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday message for her son, Ranbir Kapoor.

Alongside the wish, she posted an endearing picture featuring herself, Ranbir, and Alia Bhatt, capturing a warm family moment. In the photo, Alia and Ranbir are seen smiling with their heads gently touching, while Neetu sits beside them, completing the heartwarming family moment. Alongside the image, the doting mother wrote,“Happy birthday my love. So grateful and blessed to have you.”

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also marked his birthday by sharing a series of cherished pictures. Among them was a rare and unseen childhood photo of a young Ranbir and Riddhima with their parents, the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Alongside the post, she wrote,“To the rockstar of our family. Happy Birthday Rans. Love you.”

Riddhima also posted a snapshot from Ranbir's pre-wedding festivities, pairing it with Neil Diamond's iconic track Sweet Caroline and writing,“Happy birthday Rans, love you! This song brings back so many memories.” She further shared a glimpse of the actor's birthday eve celebrations, capturing him cutting a cake at a cozy family gathering, with his dear aunt Rima Jain-who coincidentally shares her birthday with him-by his side.

On September 28, the 'Rockstar' actor turned 43 and received heartwarming birthday wishes from his family, industry friends, and fans on social media.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film“Love and War,” alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. This project marks RK's first collaboration with Bhansali since his debut in“Saawariya” (2007).

Additionally, Ranbir will portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated two-part epic“Ramayana.” The Barfi actor recently made a cameo appearance in the Netflix series“The Ba***ds of Bollywood,” which marked Aryan Khan's directorial debut.