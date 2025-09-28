Serratia Marcescens Outbreak Kills Six Infants in Romania Hospital
(MENAFN) Six infants have died and three more have tested positive following a Serratia marcescens outbreak at the Sfanta Maria Children's Hospital in the northeastern Romanian city of Iasi, the country's Health Ministry announced Friday.
A total of nine babies under the age of one were infected by the bacterium, officials confirmed, though they emphasized that “a direct medical link between the infections and the deaths has not yet been established.” Determination of the cause of death will depend on results from forensic examinations.
The first case emerged on September 13, but authorities were not informed until September 19, by which time four children had already been infected, the ministry said. Officials also noted that the hospital “failed to impose isolation measures in its intensive care unit (ICU)” during that period.
Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete has launched an immediate investigation and warned of disciplinary action: “If cover-ups or breaches of medical protocols are confirmed,” he said, “staff will be dismissed.”
In response, the ICU where the outbreak occurred has halted admissions, and emergency hygiene controls and surveillance protocols have been implemented.
Serratia marcescens, a bacterium commonly present in soil, water, and moist environments, poses a heightened risk to immunocompromised individuals in medical settings. It is known for its resistance to antibiotics and can cause life-threatening infections.
The Health Ministry confirmed that a full investigation is ongoing.
