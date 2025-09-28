Over 210,000 Baby Sea Turtles Make Their Way to Mediterranean
(MENAFN) Around 210,000 hatchling sea turtles made their way to the Mediterranean this season from Turkey’s southern province of Mersin, a critical nesting habitat for these endangered species, researchers reported as the nesting season concluded.
The announcement came under the supervision of Mahmut Ergene, deputy director of the Mersin University Sea Turtles Application and Research Center, who worked alongside biology students throughout the season.
“Mersin is an important region for sea turtles,” Ergene told reporters, highlighting that the beaches of Kazanli, Davultepe, Alata, Goksu, and Anamur play vital roles as nesting sites.
“This year’s nesting season was both highly successful and productive for us and for the turtles,” he emphasized.
“At the Davultepe Centenary Nature Park alone, we identified a total of 246 nests -- 17 belonging to Caretta caretta and 229 to Chelonia mydas. The hatchlings from these nests successfully reached the sea.
“There are no nests left in the area now. Across Mersin’s beaches, we can say that some 210,000 hatchlings have reached the Mediterranean.”
Ergene also noted an increase in nests found outside traditional areas this year and expressed gratitude to local communities for their ongoing efforts in safeguarding the turtles and their eggs.
