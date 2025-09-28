China’s Shenzhou-20 Crew Concludes Fourth Extravehicular Activity
(MENAFN) The crew aboard China’s Shenzhou-20 mission successfully carried out their fourth extravehicular activity (EVA) outside the nation’s orbiting Tiangong space station, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced Friday.
Astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie spent nearly six hours working outside the station, accomplishing their planned objectives with assistance from the station’s robotic arm and ground control, according to a statement from CMSA cited by media.
Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, who led the spacewalk operations, installed protective devices designed to shield the station from space debris and conducted a thorough inspection of the station’s external equipment, the agency reported.
CMSA noted this EVA marked the first time two astronauts from China’s third group of taikonauts performed a joint extravehicular mission.
The Shenzhou-20 crew arrived at the Tiangong space station on April 25, continuing China’s expanding presence in orbit.
Astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie spent nearly six hours working outside the station, accomplishing their planned objectives with assistance from the station’s robotic arm and ground control, according to a statement from CMSA cited by media.
Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, who led the spacewalk operations, installed protective devices designed to shield the station from space debris and conducted a thorough inspection of the station’s external equipment, the agency reported.
CMSA noted this EVA marked the first time two astronauts from China’s third group of taikonauts performed a joint extravehicular mission.
The Shenzhou-20 crew arrived at the Tiangong space station on April 25, continuing China’s expanding presence in orbit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment