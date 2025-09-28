Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China’s Shenzhou-20 Crew Concludes Fourth Extravehicular Activity

2025-09-28 01:53:49
(MENAFN) The crew aboard China’s Shenzhou-20 mission successfully carried out their fourth extravehicular activity (EVA) outside the nation’s orbiting Tiangong space station, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced Friday.

Astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie spent nearly six hours working outside the station, accomplishing their planned objectives with assistance from the station’s robotic arm and ground control, according to a statement from CMSA cited by media.

Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, who led the spacewalk operations, installed protective devices designed to shield the station from space debris and conducted a thorough inspection of the station’s external equipment, the agency reported.

CMSA noted this EVA marked the first time two astronauts from China’s third group of taikonauts performed a joint extravehicular mission.

The Shenzhou-20 crew arrived at the Tiangong space station on April 25, continuing China’s expanding presence in orbit.

