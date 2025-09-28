New Zealand Pushes for Immediate Aid Access to Gaza
(MENAFN) At the 80th UN General Assembly session on Friday, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters called urgently for an end to violence and unrestricted humanitarian aid into Gaza.
“We have, ever since the October 7 attacks, repeatedly demanded a ceasefire, the release of the remaining hostages, and for Israel to allow vital aid to flow into Gaza. That is where our focus remains,” Peters declared firmly.
In addition, he announced that the New Zealand government would make a significant new financial contribution aimed at alleviating the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Addressing the sensitive issue of Palestinian statehood, Peters stated, “The New Zealand Government believes that it has one opportunity to recognise Palestinian statehood and it would make better sense to do so when conditions offer greater prospects for peace and negotiation than at present,” emphasizing Wellington’s cautious stance.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have resulted in the deaths of more than 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza, predominantly women and children. Prolonged air and ground attacks have devastated the region, rendering Gaza largely unlivable and triggering widespread displacement, famine, and disease.
The international community faces mounting pressure as the crisis intensifies, with New Zealand pushing for urgent action to halt bloodshed and address the humanitarian disaster.
