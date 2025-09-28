Trump Signals “Productive” Talks on Gaza
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday described ongoing negotiations related to Gaza as “very inspired and productive,” signaling increased momentum toward a potential resolution involving multiple Middle Eastern nations.
“We are having very inspired and productive discussions with the Middle Eastern Community concerning Gaza,” Trump stated on his Truth Social platform.
The president revealed that talks have been active for four days and would continue as long as needed to secure a binding agreement.
“Intense negotiations have been going on for four days, and will continue for as long as necessary in order to get a Successfully Completed Agreement,” he wrote.
Trump emphasized broad regional engagement in the process, noting that all neighboring states are involved. According to his statement, the Palestinian group Hamas has been made aware of the discussions, and Israeli leadership—including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—has received updates “at every level.”
Expressing rare optimism, Trump said there is unprecedented commitment to reaching a resolution.
“There is more eagerness and goodwill to reach a deal, after so many decades, than I have ever seen before,” he wrote, adding that the goal is to move beyond what he called an era of “Death and Darkness.”
Trump concluded by reaffirming his personal investment in the outcome, underscoring the need to secure the release of hostages and achieve enduring peace.
“We must get the Hostages back, and get a PERMANENT AND LONGLASTING PEACE!” he wrote.
The update comes as diplomatic efforts intensify across the region, with growing international pressure to deescalate the conflict and prevent further humanitarian fallout.
